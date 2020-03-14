Fresh off releasing his new film Spenser Confidential on Netflix, veteran actor Mark Wahlberg is diving deeper into the streaming service world with an upcoming eight-part docuseries on HBO Max titled Wahl Street.



According to Variety, the premise of Wahl Street will simply be a day-in-the-life series that shows the many sides of Wahlberg's career, from actor and entrepreneur to his personal life and the people within it. As an added bonus, each episode will also feature many entrepreneurs, inventors and aspiring business owners that will be pitching Mark on new opportunities in an attempt to gain his endorsement, almost sounding like a Shark Tank-style component thrown into the mix. The official HBO Max description says "viewers will learn about his successes and failures and glean powerful business and life lessons while also getting to know the cast of colorful characters that make up Wahlberg’s real-life entourage." In short, we probably can expect this to play out a lot like Entourage, the hit HBO fictional series that was loosely based on Mark Wahlberg's rise in Hollywood, except this time IRL. Let's just hope Post Malone makes a cameo appearance in at least one episode!

Wahl Street officially began filming in December 2019. Unrealistic Ideas, Wahlberg's production company alongside Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips, will serve as executive producers in addition to Liz Bronstein.