Mark Steele Gets Reflective In "Chip" Visual

The rapper says that the track is for "the commonly slept on."

North Carolina emcee Marak Steele has returned with a new visual for his recently released single, "Chip." If the track sounds familiar, it may be because you've heard it played on ESPN's hit show First Take throughout the month of May. Steele's music has been a regular fixture on the popular sports network as his single "Greatness" was featured on Sports Center and used for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony, and his previous singles "Not Like Yall" and "Greatness" also obtained ESPN nods.

On "Chip," Steele spits rhymes about overcoming obstacles and continuing to push forward regardless of the naysayers. His flow is described as a "fervid sound that has been long lost since the late '90s, early 2000s" as the rapper is known to pay close attention to lyricism."This is for us," Steele says of his latest single. "The underdogs, the highly doubted, the commonly slept on. A jam to bang out to while we relentlessly shatter the expectation they set for us. Never forgetting when it was low, and a constant reminder that now it's up."

Quotable Lyrics

Roadblocks go around it, throw dirt roll up out it

Revenge sweet I want dessert plus the dressing on the salad

Made a mess with plates piling, said a blessing for doubters

Like this f****** Thousand Island, have the whole place surrounded