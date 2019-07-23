Mark Sanchez has reportedly submitted his retirement papers to the NFL, as he transitions into a new career in broadcast.

According to a report by The New York Post's Andrew Marchand, the former New York Jets quarterback has reached a deal with ESPN that includes a position in the ABC college football studio alongside hosts Kevin Negandhi and former Jets linebacker, Jonathan Vilma.

Sanchez, 32, entered the NFL as the fifth overall pick out of USC in the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons with the Jets, which included consecutive trips to the AFC Championship in his first two seasons. However, his career went into a decline after those first two years, highlighted by the infamous "Butt Fumble."

After his time with the Jets, Sanchez ran through three of the four NFC East teams, starting with the Philadelphia Eagles, followed by a brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys and lastly, in 2018, two appearances with the Washington Redskins.