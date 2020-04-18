Mark Ruffalo is one of the biggest actors in the world these days although he is most known for playing the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The vast majority of Marvel characters have gotten their very own solo movies although the Hulk remains the only one who hasn't received the same treatment.

Over the years, Ruffalo has been indifferent about having his own solo movie but now, he appears to have changed his tune. During a recent interview Variety, the Avengers member says he would be interested in a standalone Hulk film as it would help explain what happens to the character in between all of the ensemble movies.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

"There's an idea that I think could be really interesting," Ruffalo said. "We've never really followed him into his life. He's always kind of off on the side. He's like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It'd be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him between all these movies."

While a Hulk movie isn't actually in the cards right now, it certainly seems like it could be if Ruffalo really pushes for it. If you're a fan of the character, this interview should definitely come as some good news.

