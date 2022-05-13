Mark Ronson Taps Lucky Daye For Funky New Collaboration, "Too Much"

For his latest single, Mark Ronson has collaborated with Lucky Daye and Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet to create "Too Much," a funky, three-minute and 36-second long track that's sure to have you in the mood to groove.

"The song is definitely disco, but also sort of sexy and elegant and soulful. It’s all the things that I am aspiring to every time I want to create something that’s going to make people move, but that if you’re sitting listening at home, you can still get into the song and the performance," Ronson said of the song in a press release, also praising the Candydrip artist's work.

For his part, Daye shared, "In terms of the lyrics, I would say the theme is pretty much a party record, where you see someone who can’t really come out of their shell and you want to convince them to just have a good time. These days, it’s not that often where you can just go outside and have the time of your life."

Stream "Too Much" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

You don't need a reason

This can't be described

You won't need a ticket

To take this ride

Said, "No expectation"

Just might blow your mind

Oh, no use in fighting to fit in

It takes control, takes control