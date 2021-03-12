Mark Ingram is a veteran running back who still has a lot to give when it comes to his career. After starting with the New Orleans Saints, Ingram eventually signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. In his first season with the team, Ingram was able to notch over 1000 yards and helped the Ravens become the best team in the NFL. Last season, Ingram failed to get significant touches, as the Ravens opted to go with some younger talent.

Recently, Ingram and the Ravens parted ways which turned the running back into a free agent. Today, Ingram was able to get a brand new deal via the Houston Texans, according to the NFL Network. The deal is for one year and will be worth a total of $3 million.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

At 31 years old, Ingram can still contribute a lot to any team, and now, the Texans will have lots of depth to work with as they make their way through next season. Of course, with Deshaun Watson on his way out, things will prove to be difficult for Ingram, although his experience will certainly help maneuver through the experience.

NFL free agency has only just begun, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images