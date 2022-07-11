Mark Cuban is one of the most famous owners in the entire NBA. In the early days of his ownership, he was considered a hot head of sorts who always flew off the handle when he was sitting courtside. These days, Cuban has mellowed out and is typically on his best behavior. That said, Cuban has been around the game long enough to speak on some of the pressing issues plaguing the NBA.

One such issue is the idea of superstars leaving their teams and demanding trades in the middle of a long-term deal. A great example is Kevin Durant, who wants a trade out of Brooklyn despite having four years left on his deal. While speaking to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, Cuban noted that the Nets hold the power and that teams shouldn't be too fearful as more and more young players are acting in increasingly loyal manners.

“I think it’s happening less. I think some of the old school guys are still in that mode, but the younger guys… I can’t comment on any one player, but you’re seeing some of the younger guys sign extensions with no player options," Cuban said. “You know what? You’ve got to separate reality from talk, right? When a guy’s got three or four years left, the team’s got the choice.”

The Dallas Mavericks currently have a young superstar in Luka Doncic, and Cuban has to make sure he surrounds Doncic with talent, otherwise, he won't want to be with that franchise for much longer. Having said that, Doncic appears to be quite loyal, and Cuban will be banking on that for years to come.

As for KD, a trade has yet to be made as the Nets continue to take their time.

