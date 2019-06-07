Mark Cuban is one of the most notorious owners in the NBA right now even if his Dallas Mavericks might be one of the worst teams in the NBA. While his team had a bad 2018-2019 campaign, there is quite a bit to be excited about in Dallas as they have young stars like Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. One of the other Western Conference teams who had a disappointing season was the Los Angeles Lakers who finished with a record of 37-45. The Lakers have been clouded in dysfunction and there is a whole bunch of drama surrounding the squad. For Cuban though, the Lakers misfortunes mean only great things for his team.

"The more screwed up they are, the happier I am," Cuban said to ESPN. "We all go through it. Every franchise goes through cycles, and when your down cycle hits you, it's never fun."

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

While Cuban joked that he's happy about the Lakers failures, he expressed his support for fellow Lakers owner Jeanie Buss who has been heavily criticized for the work she's done with the team.

"I feel bad for Jeanie, personally, because she's a great person," Cuban explained. "I have no sympathy for the Lakers any more than they had sympathy for us."

With Cuban's shark-like behavior here, it's no surprise he's one of the stars on the show "Shark Tank." Cuban is as ruthless as it gets.