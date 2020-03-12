Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban doest not believe that the NBA season will be cancelled entirely, but he could see the season postponed long enough that games could be played into August. During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up on Thursday morning, Cuban explained how the league could play a handful of regular season games once the season resumes before going into the post-season format.

As it stands, most NBA teams have approximately 20 games remaining on the regular season slate; Cuban thinsk they may only play a third of those games before jumping into the playoffs later this summer.

The NBA suspended the season until further notice on Wednesday night, after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. The league's statement reads in part: "The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

Of course, the players and coaches aren't the only ones impacted by the work stoppage. As a result, Mark Cuban is putting in motion a plan to financially support hourly employees that work at the American Airlines Center.