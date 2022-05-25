Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks are currently fighting for their lives in the Western Conference Finals. They shocked the world in the second round, and now, they are looking to become the first team in NBA history to come back from down 0-3. It is going to be a very tough task, however, with Luka Doncic at the helm, pretty well anything is possible.

While Cuban's team did not have to go through the play-in, Cuban still has some concerns about the latest addition to the playoff format. As Cuban explained, the extra games have ultimately put more miles on players and it has led to some pretty bad injuries to the game's biggest stars. With that said, Cuban had a very public question about the game's future.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"As fun as the Play-In Tournament was, it led to playoff games being played every other night," Cuban said. "Which raises the question of whether that has led to teams being tired and possibly injured. We can’t extend the last day because of TV. Should the PlayIn be just 8th seed or not at all?"

In the past, Adam Silver has stated that the play-in game is here to stay, however, that could change if enough owners and players speak out against it. For now though, the NBA is just going to have to deal with this latest playoff development.

