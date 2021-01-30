Over the last three seasons, Luka Doncic has continuously proven himself as one of the most exciting players in the entire NBA. Fans can't get enough of him and it is easy to see why. He is a highlight reel machine and his one-man-wrecking-crew approach to the game has made the Dallas Mavericks a relevant franchise again.

While speaking to ESPN today, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban got to speak on Doncic and everything he has done for the team over the last few years. As Cuban detailed, Doncic's impact extends well beyond the court and that he is one of the best people you will ever meet.

Per Cuban:

“He is such a good kid. He is such a good guy. There are a lot of guys that come into the league with talent and the ability to play and there are guys that say they want to be the best, but the guys who become the best are the ones that set goals for themselves and do whatever it takes to achieve those goals. That’s Luka on the court. And off the court, the kid’s got a heart of gold. There is nothing he won’t do for others. There is not a kid he won’t stop for. There’s not a hospital he won’t visit. There’s not an autograph he won’t sign, and that is just the specialness that comes with greatness. A lot of people talk it, but he walks it. That’s just who Luka Doncic is.”

While the Mavericks have struggled to start this season, Doncic is poised to turn the team around and it's clear that he has a great relationship with Cuban. If you're a Mavs fan, you can't help but be excited about the next few decades.