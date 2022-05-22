Mark Cuban and Lil Wayne appeared to squash their beef during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. After trading shots following the Mavericks' recent win over the Phoenix Suns, the two appeared to make amends, sitting courtside while the Warriors beat the Mavs 126-117.

Cuban could be seen walking over to Wayne and his son, Kam, prior to tip-off in a clip circulating on social media.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Skip Bayless reported on Twitter that the confrontation had been friendly: "FYI ... Mark Cuban made peace with Lil Wayne, invited him and son Kam to tonight's game and Wayne obviously accepted. Good for him."

Prior to the beef being laid to rest, Wayne labeled Mavs' star Luka Doncic a "ho." After Cuban teased the rapper with his "Uproar" lyrics, Wayne threatened to "piss" in Cuban's mouth.

Mack Maine claimed on Thursday that he was able to broker a peace deal between the two parties, writing on Twitter that it's "IT'S ALL LOVE!!!"

The Warriors and Mavericks are now tied 1-1 in the series. The two teams will face off again in Game 3, which is scheduled for Sunday at 9:00 PM, ET.

Check out Cuban and Wayne's interaction from Game 2 below.

[Via]