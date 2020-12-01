mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mark Battles Taps Cozz For "Try"

Aron A.
November 30, 2020 21:07
241 Views
171
13
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Try
Mark Battles Feat. Cozz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
94% (17)
Rate
Audience Rating
16 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Mark Battles teams up with Cozz and Keara Alyse for his new single, "Try."


The holiday weekend wasn't as active in terms of music as it usually is. After all, it was the holidays. But thankfully, there were rappers that decided against holding back on new music and provided fans a little bit of music. Mark Battles has been crushing shit all year and this weekend, he returned with his latest offering, "Try." The rapper teams up with Dreamville's Cozz as well as his own artist Keara Alyse to bring the single to life.

"Try was one of those songs that just flowed out of me. It maybe only took me 20-30 mins to write the entire song." Mark said about the song. "I felt like I had to speak up for the ones who aren't spoken for. I wanted to let them know that it's ok to feel defeated at times but it's important that no matter what you never stop trying."

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
My granny started crying when she saw my face on TV
Tryna get us out the trenches, n***as play like this shit easy
But my nephew just got murdered, you can't wash that with detergent
But I know life can't be perfect but you left my family hurtin'
Need a key to break these curses, can't find that in no churches

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  17  1
  13
  241
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Mark Battles Cozz
13 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mark Battles Taps Cozz For "Try"
171
13
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject