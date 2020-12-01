Mark Battles Taps Cozz For "Try"

The holiday weekend wasn't as active in terms of music as it usually is. After all, it was the holidays. But thankfully, there were rappers that decided against holding back on new music and provided fans a little bit of music. Mark Battles has been crushing shit all year and this weekend, he returned with his latest offering, "Try." The rapper teams up with Dreamville's Cozz as well as his own artist Keara Alyse to bring the single to life.

"Try was one of those songs that just flowed out of me. It maybe only took me 20-30 mins to write the entire song." Mark said about the song. "I felt like I had to speak up for the ones who aren't spoken for. I wanted to let them know that it's ok to feel defeated at times but it's important that no matter what you never stop trying."

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

My granny started crying when she saw my face on TV

Tryna get us out the trenches, n***as play like this shit easy

But my nephew just got murdered, you can't wash that with detergent

But I know life can't be perfect but you left my family hurtin'

Need a key to break these curses, can't find that in no churches