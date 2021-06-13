Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says that she doesn't believe in evolution and instead, that she believes in God. Greene's comments on evolution came during an interview on Real America’s Voice, hosted by Steve Bannon, during which the two discussed the origin of the coronavirus.

"I don’t buy it because I don’t believe in evolution," the Republican explained. "I don’t believe in that type of so-called science. I don’t believe in evolution, I believe in God."



When discussing COVID-19, both pondered the idea of the virus being leaked from a Wuhan Lab where researchers “experiment with like some sort of Dr. Frankenstein experiments.”

"Why is there any need to create a virus that could spread rapidly to a population, to make people sick and kill them? That is a bioweapon," Greene said.

Greene, who has referred to the school shootings in Parkland and Newtown as "false flag" operations and harassed victims of the shootings, was stripped from her committee assignments, earlier this year. She's also expressed support for 9/11 conspiracy theories, and claimed that California wildfires are caused by "space lasers."

Bannon has previously advocated that Anthony Fauci should be beheaded, causing him to be permanently suspended from Twitter.

