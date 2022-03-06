Marisa Tomei recently reflected on working with Pete Davidson on the set of The King of Staten Island and praised the Saturday Night Live star for being "unfiltered." Tomei, speaking with Rolling Stone, also claims that she was never paid for her role in the film.

“He’s just so fucking real, and he’s unfiltered, but very sensitive,” Tomei said of Davidson. “So he’s almost an irresistible combination. And he’s good-looking, even though I played . . . let’s just put the mom thing aside. Let’s, like, never mention that again.”



JC Olivera / Getty Images

Tomei added that, while she had fun working with Davidson on the film, she was never paid for her work.

“I actually just was talking to Pete today, because I was like, ‘I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?’” she said. “But despite that, I had a rollicking good time. Judd’s approach to improv — which is extensive — I was ­intimidated. I’m with all these stand-ups. It was so freeing. Really changed how I approach each character going forward.”

Page Six reports that a source "familiar with the situation," says Tomei is mistaken.

“Marisa Tomei was 100 percent paid for the movie. In fact, she was paid upfront, over a million dollars,” the source reportedly told the outlet. “She’s clearly confused.”

