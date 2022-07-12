Back on June 1st, it was tragically revealed that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III had been found dead inside of the shower in his Texas home. This news came as quite the shock to the football world especially since he was just 38 years old. At the time of his passing, there were no signs of any foul play, and it led to a thorough investigation of what happened.

In a report from the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office, via TMZ, it was revealed that Barber III had actually died of a heat stroke. As it turns out, the football star was working out prior to his death and he was doing so with the heat turned on and the thermostat set to 91 degrees.

NFL via Getty Images

These are extremely hot conditions for anybody, and it has been said that Barber liked to work out this way. It was very common for him to set the dial all the way up, and his death is a confirmation that there were no other external factors at play here.

In the weeks leading up to the discovery of his body, it was said that numerous people had tried to contact Barber with no luck.

Stay tuned for more details on this developing story.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

