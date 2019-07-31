Comments that were made last month are just starting to affect Mario Lopez. The actor and television host was a guest on The Candace Owens Show last month where he was open about his conservative stance on family and faith. While he doesn't stand with one particular political party, Lopez does hold traditional values near and dear to his heart. During his chat with the controversial Owens, Lopez started speaking about the LGBTQ community, and transgender children in particular. What he said angered a lot of people and you'll see why in a sec.



During his sit-down with Owens, Mario Lopez described the "trend" of children choosing their gender "weird." The topic was introduced when they talked about Charlize Theron and how she's letting her kids be who they want to be. Owens said that she doesn't believe kids have the "mental authority" to make such an important decision, which Lopez agreed with. "I'm kind of blown away, too," said the actor. "Look, I'm never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids obviously and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can't go wrong. But at the same time, my God, if you're 3 years old and you're saying you're feeling a certain way or you think you're a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it's dangerous as a parent to make this determination then, well, okay, then you're going to a boy or a girl, whatever the case may be ... It's sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on."

Later on in the interview, Lopez confused sexuality for gender, saying, "When you're a kid... you don't know anything about sexuality yet. You're just a kid."

As you would expect, people are not entirely satisfied with the comments. It took a while for people to start reacting but this week, Lopez got a lot of blowback. What do you think?

