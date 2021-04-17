Over the past 40 years, no video game company has brought more joy to people's faces than Nintendo. Sure, Xbox and PlayStation currently dominate the market, however, there is no denying that when it comes to cute and colorful games, Nintendo ultimately takes the cake. One of their flagship titles is the "Mario Kart" series and the franchise is currently on its eighth installment. "Mario Kart 8" has been released on the Wii U as well as the Nintendo Switch, and now, it is breaking records.

According to Complex, "Mario Kart 8" has officially become the best-selling racing game of all time in the United States. The previous game to hold that honor was "Mario Kart Wii" which released all the way back in the mid-2000s. In the last six years, the game has sold over 40 million copies around the world, and to this day, it continues to get tons of support.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nintendo of America

Despite being a fairly casual game, "Mario Kart" has captivated fans since the 90s when the game first came out for the Super Nintendo. Over the years, it has evolved tremendously and has expanded to numerous characters that longtime fans might be confused about. Regardless, it's clear this game is still bringing joy to millions of people.