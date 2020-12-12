Mario Judah Keeps His Word & Drops “Whole Lotta Red”

The journey to Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red has been long but it appears that it will be coming soon. Apparently, not soon enough, though. Mario Judah, who’s been a walking meme since his Rolling Loud set, has been threatening to release his own version of Whole Lotta Red in the case Carti doesn’t. Last night, he kept his word.

Despite the deep, vibrato melodies he bellows over metal-esque influenced production, Judah is very well a chameleon in the studio. The release of “Bih Yah” proved that he isn’t necessarily limited to the sound that we knew him for. And with that in mind, he’s officially hijacked the rollout to Playboi Carti's sophomore album, unleashing his own version of Whole Lotta Red on YouTube. Part one of the playlist includes four tracks, “Luv My Slatts,” “Bean & Lean,” “Figi Freestyle,” and the previously released, “Bih Yah.”

Take in the four-track effort below. What’s the verdict?