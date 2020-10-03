Mario Heats Things Up In The Visual To Sexy Single "Mars"

As the weather begins to cool down in these Fall and Winter months, the R&B scene is heating up. Some of our most beloved artists have already begun releasing albums for Cuffing Season 2020 and Mario is adding his name to the list. His classic track "Let Me Love You" remains a fan favorite, and now the 34-year-old is back with another sultry single titled "Mars." Earlier this ear, Mario delivered "Closer," so it was only a matter of time before he followed up with another single for the ladies.

The track will be included on his forthcoming project, Closer to Mars, that's slated for release this month. In the red-laced video for the sexy slow jam, Mario takes his leading lady to new heights as he belts out lyrics about the interstellar passions of the star-crossed lovers. Check out the visual to "Mars" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You don’t need them when you come

Just hop on my rockets up

Bounce up and down rotate that axis

Girl you can drop it low like a comet do some damage