Mario Follows His "Verzuz" Win With "Main One" Featuring Tory Lanez

Fresh off his successful performance on the Verzuz stage against Omarion, Mario is ready to spice the summer up with some new singles. Soon we'll get to hear the R&B star alongside Ty Dolla $ign, but for now, he's dropped off "Main One" in collaboration with Lanez.

"Ooh, pipe down, you too dangerous / Yeah, you got horns on your halo," the 35-year-old sings on the first verse. "So horny, what a angel / I'm blessed inside my bed."

Though he faced some online backlash after announcing his song with the controversial Canadian earlier this week, Mario has also seen plenty of love today on "Main One," with several fans expressing their excitement at seeing the Baltimore native have such a strong redemption arc.

As Billboard notes, the recording artist is remaining booked and busy lately – over the weekend he's expected to participate in the Jackie Robinson Celebrity Softball Game, and at the end of the month, he'll be performing alongside Omario and Pleasure P at the MGM National Harbor near Washington, D.C.

Stream "Main One" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ooh, pipe down, you too dangerous

Yeah, you got horns on your halo (Halo)

So horny, what a angel

I'm blessed inside my bed (My bed)

Girl, you could be honest with me (With me)

You ain't gotta be toxic with me (With me)

You don't need no other options but me

[Via]