mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mario & Chris Brown Collide On Smooth R&B Single "Get Back"

Erika Marie
October 29, 2021 00:06
4.4K Views
324
9
MarioMario
Mario

Get Back
Mario Feat. Chris Brown

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
79% (21)
Rate
Audience Rating
15 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

They've dropped off a track that's set for your Cuffing Season playlist.


Two R&B veterans are hoping to croon their way into your hearts with their latest single. Chris Brown and Mario are no strangers to being staples on millions of playlists worldwide, and their collaboration "Get Back" is their next offering. From the offset, it is clear that Breezy and Mario want to create the soundtrack to Cuffing Season, and they may have been successful.

“Being able to continue to make memorable moments that will contribute to R&B being a mainstream genre means a lot to me," said Mario. "My brother and I have been proud to represent the DMV and it makes it that much more rewarding when you are genuinely a fan of someone as a creator and performer and to see certain collaborations like this come into fruition is monumental.”

Stream "Get Back" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Slow down, feel the rush
Turn love into us
Baby, one night ain't enough

Mario Chris Brown
9 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mario & Chris Brown Collide On Smooth R&B Single "Get Back"
324
9
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject