Mario & Chris Brown Collide On Smooth R&B Single "Get Back"

Two R&B veterans are hoping to croon their way into your hearts with their latest single. Chris Brown and Mario are no strangers to being staples on millions of playlists worldwide, and their collaboration "Get Back" is their next offering. From the offset, it is clear that Breezy and Mario want to create the soundtrack to Cuffing Season, and they may have been successful.

“Being able to continue to make memorable moments that will contribute to R&B being a mainstream genre means a lot to me," said Mario. "My brother and I have been proud to represent the DMV and it makes it that much more rewarding when you are genuinely a fan of someone as a creator and performer and to see certain collaborations like this come into fruition is monumental.”

Stream "Get Back" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Slow down, feel the rush

Turn love into us

Baby, one night ain't enough