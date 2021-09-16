He still has a long way to go in battling the cases set against him, but Marilyn Manson managed to secure a legal victory. The shock-rocker has long faced accusations of sexual assault and impropriety, but only in recent years have several alleged victims come forward with their stories. We have previously reported on Manson being tacked with multiple lawsuits as women have alleged he raped and abused them.

The singer has denied the accusations and although he has maintained a low profile, Manson did make an appearance alongside Kanye West at the rapper's Donda listening event in Chicago.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

On Wednesday (September 15), TMZ reported that one of the sexual assault lawsuits against Manson had been dismissed by a judge. According to the outlet, it was determined that the statute of limitations was the reason why the lawsuit was dismissed as too much time had passed. The accuser, only known as "Jane Doe" in documents, alleged that she began dating Manson in 2011, and during their relationship, he allegedly raped her.

Three other women, including a former assistant and a Game of Thrones actress, have filed lawsuits and those cases are ongoing. As far as the dismissed lawsuit is concerned, a judge has reportedly allowed Jane Doe to refile within 20 days, but she first has to answer to the statute of limitations and she must explain her assertion that she has repressed memories of certain events with Manson.

