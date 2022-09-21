The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau has submitted its case involving Marilyn Manson and sexual assault allegations to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office for review. The prosecution says that will need more outstanding material before reaching a decision on criminal charges.

"On September 19, 2022, investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department provided partial case material to LADA pertaining to the sexual assault allegations against Brian Warner, also known as Marilyn Manson," the D.A.'s office said in a statement provided to Pitchfork.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The statement continued: "There is more material that is still outstanding, however, we do not have a timeline for the additional submission from the LASD. Once we receive everything, experienced prosecutors will carefully and deliberatively review everything that has been submitted prior to making a filing decision. This review will take some time but rest assured our office takes these allegations very seriously. LADA is dedicated to providing care and assistance to all victims of sexual assault, abuse, and intimate partner violence."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's investigation into Marilyn Manson began after Evan Rachel Wood accused him of being abusive for years. Manson is also facing a federal lawsuit from actress Esmé Bianco for sexual assault and sexual battery.

The investigation is focused on allegations stemming from 2009 to 2011.

Manson's lawyer has called the allegations “provably false.”

