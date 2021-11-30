His recent appearance alongside Kanye West at Sunday Service wasn't enough to keep authorities away from Marilyn Manson. The disgraced shock-rocker is the subject of several lawsuits brought forth by women who allege that they have been victims of Manson. From ex-girlfriends to a former assistant, women have made claims that Manson sexually abused or raped them.

West has been seemingly taking Manson under his wing as the rocker appeared with him at Donda's Chicago listening event and later, Manson was huddled with West and Justin Bieber at Sunday Service. However, things took a turn on Monday (November 29) when Manson's home was reportedly raided by police.



Deadline reported that the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department executed a warrant on Manson's West Hollywood residence in connection to "ongoing sexual assault and sexual battery allegations against the singer." They reportedly took "media storage units" that included hard drives. Manson was said to have been absent from the home.

Actresses Esme Bianco and Evan Rachel Wood have come forward this year with allegations against the singer. In a social media post and through his attorney, Manson has denied the allegations against him.

"We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail," the singer's attorney, Howard E. King, reportedly stated.

