Kanye West's third DONDA release party went down in Chicago on Thursday night and while fans were expecting a classic, they ended up getting a revised version of the album in which Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Jay Z were nowhere to be found. For many, this was very disappointing, especially when you consider how Jay's verse was replaced by a DaBaby feature.DaBaby hasn't been the most popular man in the world as of late, and some felt like his inclusion was a bit distasteful.

This train of thought also extended to Kanye's decision to have Marilyn Manson accompany him on the stoop to his recreated childhood home. Manson has been accused of rape and sexual assault over the past year, and fans felt like it was a poor choice to have him represent an album that is meant to be dedicated to Kanye's mother.

Brian Prahl/MEGA/GC Images

In a report from People magazine, it was revealed by Manson's rep that "Marilyn Manson’s voice is featured on Donda, and he will continue to conceptually collaborate with Ye on the Donda project." During the listening event, we did not hear Manson's voice, although based on this commentary, that should change between now and the official release.

Another story from People claims that Kanye is looking to stir the pot with these cameos and that he is trying to get people talking about the album. While it's a strategy that works, it could very well cost him some supporters.

Now, reports are surfacing that the album has been loaded into DSP's although there is no guarantee that it will, indeed, drop within the next 24 hours. It's been a rollercoaster ride of emotions, so stay tuned for more updates.

Brian Prahl/MEGA/GC Images