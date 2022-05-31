Marilyn Manson is reportedly unlikely to face charges of sexual assault, as law enforcement officials wrap up their ongoing investigation of the disgraced singer and prepare to present their case to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office. TMZ reports that, based on the lack of evidence, the D.A. is unlikely to proceed with charges.

Sources tell the outlet that there have been "some credibility issues with the victim."

While the D.A. may not move forward with the case now, if new evidence emerges, it can always be revisited.



The report comes after a lawsuit filed by a former personal assistant of Manson was dismissed by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Stern. The Judge ruled that the sexual assault, battery, and harassment accusations had passed the two-year statute of limitations in California.

“The plaintiff has pleaded too few facts and too late to keep this case in court,” he wrote in his ruling.

Evan Rachel Wood, who claims to be a survivor of abuse at the hands of Manson, released a documentary titled Phoenix Rising, earlier this year, which details the accusations.

In the documentary, Wood alleges that Manson "essentially raped" her while filming a sex scene for the music video to the song, “Heart-Shaped Glasses."

“We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that," Woods says in the film. "I’m a professional actress, I’ve been doing this my whole life, I had never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day. It was complete chaos, I did not feel safe, no one was looking after me."

