At an August 2019 show, Marilyn Manson decided to do what he does best — shock the public. He leaned in and spat all over a professional videographer’s camera.

Gilford, New Hampshire PD told TMZ the alleged victim suffered "no injuries," but spitting constitutes "unprivileged physical contact” leading to Manson being charged with two misdemeanor simple assault charges.

Manson had apparently been dodging cops since the warrant for his arrest was first issued in October 2019, shortly after the incident. Almost two years later, Manson turned himself in only to be booked and released on personal recognizance bail.

The singer is in the clear for this charge as long as he does not “commit any crimes while on release, won't have any contact with the alleged victim, and will appear at all of his court hearings” according to TMZ.

This misdemeanor is the least of Manson’s legal concerns as he is facing charges for sexual abuse from four different women who have come forward in recent months, including an ex-girlfriend and former assistant.

Manson shared a statement in response to the earliest claims against him in February, saying, “my intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent that past, that is the truth.”

