Over two months after she came forward with explosive allegations against Marilyn Manson, Esmé Bianco is taking him to court. Back in February, the Game of Thrones actress claimed that while she was in a relationship with Manson a decade ago, she would be tied up and whipped by the singer. She alleged that she left her husband to be with the shock rock artist and when she moved in with Manson, she said she "felt like a prisoner."

Bianco's accusations were added to a long line of similar stories shared by women who also claimed that they endured physical, emotional, and mental abuse at the hands of Manson. On Friday (April 30), news began to circulate that Bianco has filed a lawsuit against her ex and his former manager, Tony Ciulla. She accuses them both of "sexual assault, sexual battery, and human trafficking," according to the L.A. Times.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Bianco states in court documents that Manson "raped and abused her while they were dating in 2011." She also says that she traveled from London to L.A. to star in various projects with Manson that were never released during the time when the alleged abuse occurred. Manson and Ciulla have lawyered up and the L.A. Times reports that attorneys for both men have called Bianco's claims "offensive," "absurd," and "provably false."

Manson's attorney, Howard E. King, told the publication, "To be clear, this suit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken down by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred. We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail.”



Valerie Macon / Stringer / Getty Images

Bianco shared this statement after filing the lawsuit: “For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye. Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced, and some of their voices will never be heard. My hope is that by raising mine I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice.”

