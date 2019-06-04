Even though Marilyn Manson is a staple in pop culture, he's probably the last person you'd assume would be hanging out with pop stars. Marilyn Manson became a villain in the mainstream eye from the late 90s up until the mid-2000s but these days, he's regarded as a pop icon more than anything. In recent years, he's worked with Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, and Skylar Grey but his recent photo op with Taylor Swift has caught the world off-guard.

The Internet went crazy today when a picture of Marilyn Manson and Taylor Swift emerged onto the web. As expected, there couldn't be a bigger contrast between people in one photo. Taylor Swift is dressed up in some colorful attire, fresh off the stage at Wango Tango festival while Marilyn Manson is draped up in black clothes and an emotionless picture on his face. He later posed for a photo with Ryan Seacrest and Joe Jonas which was also strange just not as much as the flick with Swift.

Interestingly enough, the photo surfaced shortly after he tagged the two artists in a photo dedicated to Marilyn Monroe. If you didn't know, Marilyn Manson's name is taken from the first name of Marilyn Monroe and Charles Manson. The rockstar posted a photo of Marilyn Monroe's eyes and Charles Manson's eyes. Manson tagged the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift on the infamous killer's left and right eye.

Peep the reaction to the pictures below.