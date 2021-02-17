As efforts to investigate into Marilyn Manson's alleged abuse ramp up, the rockstar has reportedly been getting increasingly antsy, refusing to leave his home, and "worried for his safety," PageSix reports. Manson has reportedly not been seen outside over the past two weeks since his ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood said that he "horrifically abused" her for years while they were together, physically and mentally.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Manson reportedly hired round-the-clock security detail after these allegations began gaining traction on social media. A source close to the embattled rockstar explained that he's not "taking any risks" when it comes to people coming near his home. As you recall, there was a recent welfare check made on Manson, though he refused to come to the door. "He’s concerned about who might turn up at the house and has hired 24-hour security to watch out for him," said the insider. "He’s paranoid at the best of times, but the allegations have really rocked him and he was adamant he needed protection."

The singer is currently at his home in the Hollywood Hills, though he became increasingly agitated after an alleged group of documentary filmmakers began taking photos and recording footage outside of his home.

The string of allegations against Manson prompted his label to drop him and seize promotion of his new album. His manager also cut ties with him.

