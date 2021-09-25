Just when Marilyn Manson thought he had one case behind him, his accusers has decided to refile. The shock-rocker has been hit with legal blows in recent months as several women have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse and assault. An actress from Game of Thrones and an ex-assistant are just two women who have filed lawsuits against him, and amid the scandal, Manson has denied the allegations.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners," Manson wrote in a statement he uploaded to social media back in February. "Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Last week, we reported on one of Manson's accusers having her lawsuit dismissed due to the statute of limitations, and today (September 24), Pitchfork reported that she has refiled her claim.

The revived complaint was filed today (September 23), and contains new details about the alleged assault and alleged incidents that followed. According to court documents, Jane Doe alleges that Manson told her he would “bash her head in” if she reported the alleged assault to authorities. The refiled suit also states that Jane Doe should qualify for the delayed discovery rule due to the fact that she initially repressed memories of the alleged assault.

While he continues to be under investigation in Los Angeles, Manson also faces charges in New Hampshire in connection to an altercation that allegedly took place at a 2019 concert. Read Manson's February statement below.

[via]