Mariana Velletto Shows Her "Crazy" Side In New Video

Mariana Velletto might not be a name that you're familiar with right now, but it's time to check her out because she's got the potential to become the next big superstar in the R&B world.

The 21-year-old New York-born singer has seen some success over the last few years with her songs "For Me" and "Hold Him Down," but she's set for an elevated path following the release of her latest single "Crazy." The track came out a few weeks ago, but the new music video came out on Wednesday, and it's showing fans why Mariana Velletto is the truth.

Bringing her "bad bitch" energy to the screen, Mariana quickly convinces the audience of her "Crazy" side, which can be prompted by cheating, or simply by doing her dirty. "I’m better than your average, average girl/You’re fucking with a bad bitch, savage now," she sings in the hook.

Recently, Mariana has been making big moves in the music business, linking up with Bobby Shmurda in the studio and teasing something special coming soon. As we wait to hear more, check out the "Crazy" music video below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Type to keep it gangsta, I can't crash out, crash out

I be lowkey, steady coolin'

But you don't wanna see me go stupid

You don't wanna make me lose it

So I'm about to show you what the truth is