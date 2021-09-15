mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mariana Velletto Shows Her "Crazy" Side In New Video

Alex Zidel
September 15, 2021 16:19
38 Views
00
0
Diamond Empire Production, Inc.Diamond Empire Production, Inc.
Diamond Empire Production, Inc.

Crazy
Mariana Velletto

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Mariana Velletto makes her HNHH debut with her new music video for "Crazy."


Mariana Velletto might not be a name that you're familiar with right now, but it's time to check her out because she's got the potential to become the next big superstar in the R&B world.

The 21-year-old New York-born singer has seen some success over the last few years with her songs "For Me" and "Hold Him Down," but she's set for an elevated path following the release of her latest single "Crazy." The track came out a few weeks ago, but the new music video came out on Wednesday, and it's showing fans why Mariana Velletto is the truth.

Bringing her "bad bitch" energy to the screen, Mariana quickly convinces the audience of her "Crazy" side, which can be prompted by cheating, or simply by doing her dirty. "I’m better than your average, average girl/You’re fucking with a bad bitch, savage now," she sings in the hook.

Recently, Mariana has been making big moves in the music business, linking up with Bobby Shmurda in the studio and teasing something special coming soon. As we wait to hear more, check out the "Crazy" music video below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Type to keep it gangsta, I can't crash out, crash out
I be lowkey, steady coolin'
But you don't wanna see me go stupid
You don't wanna make me lose it
So I'm about to show you what the truth is

Mariana Velletto
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  38
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mariana Velletto new music new song crazy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mariana Velletto Shows Her "Crazy" Side In New Video
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject