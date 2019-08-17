Mariahlynn Shares Six-Track "High Expectations" EP

Another reality star has dropped off new music this week. We previously reported on Basketball Wives' Tami Roman delivering her single as her rap alter ego Tatiana Trill, and now Love & Hip Hop New York's Mariahlynn has delivered her EP High Expectations. The pint-sized femcee has been displaying her skills on reality television for years now as she's been working on her big break.

Mariahlynn's six-song EP is stacked with twerkable tracks that flow well with this Hot Girl/City BOy Summer vibe that has taken over 2019. Mariahlynn only hosts one feature on High Expectations that comes from Ghanaian-born artist Shatta Wale who was recently featured on Beyoncé's The Lion King: The Gift compilation.

Meanwhile, Mariahlynn was excited to share her release with her 1.3 million Instagram followers. "I’m so thankful for my amazing team @eqdistro for believing in me and to all my fans for being patient with me," she wrote. "I put so much into this project and I’m so happy to finally share it with you, i love you all so much."

Tracklist

1. Don't Want

2. If You Wanna Know

3. Tip Toe

4. Find Out

5. No Smoke

6. Be Strong (Shatta Wale)