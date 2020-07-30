Mariah The Scientist Taps Lil Baby For "Always N Forever"

When an artist reaches the popularity of Lil Baby, it's only a matter of time before he began branching out into the crossover market. Today, the Quality Control rapper connected with a fellow ATLien, the talented Mariah The Scientist, fresh off the release of her 2019 debut album Master. The end result is "Always N Forever," a melodic single that enhances its romance with cleverly arranged synthesizers. Mariah's vocals shine for the first half, her reflections on newfound perspective well-appreciated.

By the time Lil Baby slides through, he knows exactly what he has to do. Play the role of a good-intentioned counterpart, one who suggests that this time things will be different than the last. It might not be what his core fans expect, but shining on verses of this nature are a must for long-term commercial viability -- think of how dangerous the Quality Control artist might be with one hundred percent crossover potential? It doesn't hurt that the pair have solid chemistry, bringing that Atlanta swagger to the mix. Check it out for yourself, and sound off in the comments.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Baby you should know that I'm fuckin' with you for you

Bought the Lamb truck cash, and doubled back and bought the coupe

It ain't nothing you can ask for, I see myself won't do

Got the Cartier skeleton and you got one too