Mariah The Scientist Returns With "2 You"

Mariah the Scientist generated considerable buzz for herself after releasing her major-label debut Master in 2019. She followed up the project with two loose singles last year, "Always n Forever" with Lil Baby and the heartbroken ballad "RIP." As one of the most promising voices in the next generation of R&B songstresses, her unparalleled ability to display vulnerability and feminity in her lyrics has propelled her to the forefront of the game.

The Atlanta-bred songstress shared her latest track "2 You" this Friday (June 18), a trippy single that features Mariah reflecting on a failed romance. The 23-year-old's vocals blend perfectly with the slow-groove beat. The single arrives ahead of her first project since her debut, RY RY WORLD, which she announced along with the single. RY RY WORLD is set to arrive sometime this summer.

Alongside the song, she also debuted a compelling video for the single. Check out "2 You" below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Should have left you last July but I was only tryna save us

Maybe it’s these memories or maybe it's the chase

Or maybe it's whenever I roll over to your face

Whatever it is, I know you don't wanna be saved