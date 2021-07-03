Mariah The Scientist Drops Atmospheric "Aura"

Atlanta native Mariah The Scientist has been making waves ever since she released her debut album, Master, in 2019. As part of the rollout for an upcoming album, Mariah The Scientist- real name Mariah Buckles- has dropped her second single of 2020, "Aura". Hypnotic melodies and atmospheric production is what Mariah The Scientist is known for-and she's brought it back heavy in this new single.

The production in "Aura" largely serves to empower Mariah The Scientist's voice and keep itself in the background of the track, but the chopped up and stuttered vocal sample creates an inescapable hypnotic vibe. A series of beat drops, which become progressively more intense as the track continues, also serve as nice instrumental changes of pace.

However, the true star of the show is Maria's vocals, which soar over the production with incredible intimacy. While sometimes she's belting out long melodies, other times she finds herself in between a singing and a rapping cadence- though she always makes it work.

Check out the song below:

Quotable Lyrics:

Was just too much for me to swallow

Now it's takin over, tryna take me out

I guess it's better if we pretend we're better as friends

I'll try my best to forget your braid up and your Chanel scent