The ongoing legal battle between Mariah Carey and her former assistant Lianna Shakhnazaryan has just gotten a little more personal. The lawsuit that the pop star initially brought to her former friend was about a blackmail scheme that she had allegedly carried out, keeping "intimate" photos and videos of Mariah and threatening her with them. Then, a new layer was added when the singer herself was accused of overspending on her team's credit cards. In the latest update, Carey is being called out for plastic surgery procedures that she purchased on her assistant's card, including butt injections.



Noam Galai/Getty Images

For years, people have wondered about how authentic Mariah Carey's famous curves are. Well, it looks like now everybody has their answer. According to Daily Mail, Shakhnazaryan's American Express card was used to conceal six surgical procedures that Mariah Carey signed for as "Stella Carey." The procedures include $10,000 buttocks fillers, $4,800 fat-melting on her upper breasts and an $8,900 firming technique on her neck and jawline.

Carey allegedly hid purchases and surgeries on her former manager and assistant's cards because she didn't want anybody to know about them. "All the staff, including her security guards and nannies, have to put stuff on their cards and get it reimbursed," says one source. Now that the cat's out of the bag, we wonder what we'll find out next in this scandalous lawsuit.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images