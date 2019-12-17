With Christmas just around the corner, the holiday playlist is beginning to hit hard. Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has been a holiday staple. Despite its popularity and success, it never actually hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100. That is until now. According to Billboard, the 1994 single has finally hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since its release.

Number one is an already impressive feat but for Mariah Carey, it marks a bigger accomplishment. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" now marks Mariah Carey's nineteenth number-one single on the chart. She now has the most number ones on the Hot 100 chart for any solo artist, breaking her tie with Elvis and sitting one entry behind the Beatles.

Mariah Carey's track was released on her album Merry Christmas which to this day still stands as the best selling Christmas Album of All Time. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" also approaches one billion streams worldwide. Clearly, it's a song that's necessary for any holiday playlist.

Although the single just hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100, that doesn't mean the song hasn't been a chart-topper elsewhere. Just a few weeks ago, right ahead of Thanksgiving, the song topped Holiday Streaming Songs, Holiday Airplay, Holiday Digital Song Sales, Top Holiday Albums, Holiday 100 and the Holiday Album Sales charts.