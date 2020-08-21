mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mariah Carey Taps Lauryn Hill For Fugees-Sampled Single "Save The Day"

Erika Marie
August 21, 2020 01:48
Save The Day
Mariah Carey Feat. Lauryn Hill
Produced by Jermaine Dupri

The Jermaine Dupri-produced single samples The Fugees's 1996 hit "Killing Me Softly with His Song."


Two legends have collided at fans can't believe it. Mariah Carey and Lauryn Hill are sharing the stage as they've shared their collaborative single, "Save The Day." The leader of the Lambs was enthusiastic over on Twitter as she hyped the song prior to its release as it is the first track shared from Mariah's double album The Rarities. The awaited project comes just two days after the singer is set to share her anticipated memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

"I love Lauryn, I think she's an incredible artist," Mariah Carey said during her Zoom listening party. "I was happy that Lauryn wanted to do this moment with me…. I only wanted to do it with her approval and excitement." "Save The Day" samples"Killing Me Softly with His Song" by The Fugees, a track that itself samples Roberta Flack's 1973 classic. Stream "Save The Day," a single produced by Jermaine Dupri, and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Isn't it the time that we start rebuilding
All of the things that makes me crumble
We all tend to forget that
We all ceasе to exist if
We all live for oursеlves
If nobody bothers to find a solution

