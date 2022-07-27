While Nick Cannon is busy welcoming his eighth child (and first with Bre Tiesi) not long after saying that he would reconcile with ex-wife Mariah Carey if given the chance, the R&B diva appears to be living her best life in the Hamptons.

On Monday (July 25), the mother of two shared a snapshot that finds her relaxing in the living room of the cozy-looking house after ditching her usual glamorous gowns for a sparkly sweatsuit instead.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As Page Six reports, the outfit comes from Prada, with the cashmere and lurex joggers totalling $3,550 and the matching zip-up hoodie coming in slightly lower at $3,300.

"Out East for the week," Carey captioned her upload. "Soaking it all in. Thank you @dylaneckardt @shawnelliottrealestate and the @nestseekers team!"

The 50-year-old completed her casual-but-cute look with a middle-parted, slicked-back braid and hoop earrings.





As it turns out, Carey was reportedly accompanied by her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, as well as her dancer boyfriend Bryan Tanaka for their trip to the east coast.

The home they stayed in is said to contain a million-dollar, 81-foot-long saltwater pool – perfect for any of the singer's impromptu gown photoshoots while soaking in the water.





In other news, just last month the New York native revealed that she often has to remind people she's not just a powerhouse vocal talent, but also a skilled songwriter.

"It's become a joke to the point where... because they're all onto the diva thing, it's like 'Oh my gosh, she's a diva, wow, a diva.' Whatever," she said during her speech at the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Read what else Mariah Carey had to say here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

