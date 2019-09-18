Mariah Carey Shares "Mixed-ish" Theme Song "In The Mix" Featuring Her Twins

Yet another black-ish spin-off is making its way to small screens as producers are readying the release of mixed-ish. The show will go back in time to black-ish mother Rainbow Johnson's childhood and document her struggles fitting in as a biracial child. Saved By the Bell's Mark paul Gosselaar will portray Rainbow's father while The Haves and the Have Nots star Tika Sumpter will play her mother.

With the September 24 premiere date right around the corner, the powers that be have released the theme song to mixed-ish along with an accompanying video. The track, "In the Mix," is performed by Mariah Carey who shared that she made it a point to be involved, somehow, with the new series. "As a biracial woman in the entertainment industry, there was no way I did not want to be a part of mixed-ish, especially after seeing the pilot, which I loved," she said.

Carey's twins, Monroe and Moroccan also make an appearance on the song, and in the video you can check out what to expect from the forthcoming series. Give it a spin and let us know if you'll be tuning in.