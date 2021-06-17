Mariah Carey is one shady lady. On the twelve-year anniversary of her song "Obsessed," which many believe was targeted towards rapper Eminem, the pop diva posted a video to TikTok to celebrate the track, seemingly shading her alleged ex-lover in the process.

Eminem and Mariah have had a complicated relationship for over a decade now. They were reportedly dating at one point but they didn't end up clicking, choosing to be petty on their respective records instead. Eminem has dissed Mariah countless times while the pop star made her feelings clear on "Obsessed," where she appears to call out Slim Shady for keeping her in his mind rent-free. Filming her own version of the "Wipe It Down" challenge, Mariah took another dig at Em on TikTok, wearing her best Marshall Mathers costume and spilling some tea.

"Just for laughs... from last year's lockdown when all I did was wipe tings down [sponge emoji] [laughing emoji] #HappyAnniversaryObsessed," she wrote on Twitter and TikTok. The video shows Carey wearing a mask with curls in her hair before wiping the mirror to reveal her in full glam. When she wipes the mirror a second time, she moves into her Eminem cosplay.

"Now don't get mad when Em get Shady," advised one fan in the comments, pointing out that Mariah is equally obsessed with Eminem. "This cute but EM comebacks be too raw, she betta not cry," added another supporter.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think.