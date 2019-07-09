Mariah Carey has previously admitted to being a diva (more than once) and now she's calling herself a prude in her recent Cosmopolitan cover feature. The 49-year-old singer and dare to say icon spoke of her sexual history in the spread and admitted that her sexual partner count isn't that high. “I haven’t had that many, but there has been a variety pack," she said. "I’ve only been with five people in my life, so I’m kind of a prude, honestly, compared to most others in the field.”



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mariah is currently dating her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka, and they've seemingly been going strong since 2016. Before Bryan, Mariah was engaged to billionaire James Packer after she ended her six-year marriage to Nick Cannon. The exes share two children together, 8-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Before Nick, Mariah was with music executive Tommy Mottola from 1993 to 1998.

Elsewhere in her Cosmo feature, Mariah remarks on the current standing of musicians and their claims to writing their own music. “A lot of artists say they write, but they don’t really write. No offense to anybody. That’s just what I’ve seen," she said.