For 17 whole weeks, fans have been worldwide have done their best to keep Lil Nas X's debut song "Old Town Road" the No. 1 track on the Billboard 100 charts. The day has come where the 20-year-old rapper now has the longest-running No.1 single in history, beating out Mariah Carey's "One Sweet Day" and Luis Fonsi's "Despacito." The remixes have been ongoing and the hype around the boot-scootin' rap track hasn't dissipated since it was knocked off the country charts, so for the time being, "Old Town Road" is here to stay.

Lil Nas X has previously petitioned for Mariah hop on an "Old Town Road" remix of her own, a request that she said no one wants to hear. Some thought the singer was being petty because her historic moment was in the process of being surpassed, but the legend shared an Instagram post that showed she was proud of the young artist's accomplishments. Yet, she made sure to give props to her touching song "One Sweet Day," a tune that she co-wrote with collaborators Boyz II Men back in 1996 in memory of her friend, C+C Music Factory's David Cole, who passed away from health complications connected to his AIDS diagnosis.

"Sending love & congrats to @lilnasx on breaking one of the longest running records in music history!," Mariah wrote on Instagram. "We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life! ❤ One Sweet Day will always hold a special place in my heart and I want to thank anyone who's ever told me how this song has affected them and their loved ones."