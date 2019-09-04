Aaliyah once said, "age ain't nothin' but a number" and Mariah Carey proves just that. The 49-year-old mother of twins is ending her summer on a high note which includes an island vacation with beachfront accommodations. The Grammy Award-winning icon is techinically on assignment as she performed in Curaçao at the Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival, but Mariah made the most of her time on the island by getting some R&R in, as well.

Not only did she share a few videos of her performance for her Instagram followers, but Mariah also revealed that she went swimming with dolphins. Yet, it was her bikini shot that gave people pause and prompted tens of thousands of comments regarding her toned physique. Mariah captioned her photo by writing that she's ready for the seasons to shift: "From the summer to the fall, we migrate #bye."

Meanwhile, over on Mariah's 36-year-old boyfriend Bryan Tanaka's Instagram page, he also shared a few dolphin-friendly photos from Curaçao. These two have been dating since 2017 and he once acted as one of Mariah's backup dancers. He seems to be by her side wherever she goes, but he doesn't seem to have a problem with it. Check out a few photos below.