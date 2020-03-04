Coronavirus is truly becoming one of the most terrifying epidemics in recent times. As the virus continues to spread across the world with the death rolls rising, many are pushing as many plans to prevent it from spreading further. This means less travel.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Mariah Carey hit the 'Gram where she shared some unfortunate news with her fans in Honolulu -- she's canceling. The singer was scheduled to be in Hawaii for March 10th, marking her return on her "anniversary month," but because of the rising travel restrictions due to health concerns, she's pushing back the show.

"Aloha Hawaii!! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I'm postponing my show to November. I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my "anniversary month" but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone's safety and well being," she wrote. "With that said, I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii! I can't wait to see you! Stay safe!!"

Although there aren't any confirmed cases on the island, economists have anticipated that the economic impact of Coronavirus on Hawaii will be worse than the SARS epidemic.

"SARS was a $350 million or $400 million cost to Hawaii tourism in today’s dollars. This is probably going to be larger," economic expert Paul Brewbaker told Hawaii News.

Peep Mariah's post below.