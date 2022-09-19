Mariah Carey says that she's uncovered an original version of the 1995 alt-rock album, Someone’s Ugly Daughter, featuring her own vocals, and is considering releasing it for her fans. In her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she revealed that she secretly recorded and produced the album but her label made her scrap the vocals.

“We actually have it," Carey told Rolling Stone’s Brian Hiatt when asked about the project in a recent interview.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

She added that it, “will become something we should hear, but also, I’m working on a version where there will be another artist working with me…. Possibly something built around the album.”

When Someone’s Ugly Daughter originally saw the light of day, Carey's vocals were replaced by her friend, Clarissa Dane, under the band name Chick and Carey's involvement was kept a secret.

“This was my outlet, and nobody knew about it,” Carey said in the interview. “I honestly wanted to put the record out back then […] and let them discover that it was me, but that idea was squashed.”

She continued to say that it was “like a girls’ Green Day group moment. And of course there was the Courtney Love era of Hole going on at the time. I even did the artwork—it was a dead roach and some lipstick [laughs].”

Elsewhere in the interview, Carey discussed her iconic track, "Butterfly," recording music during the pandemic, and more.

