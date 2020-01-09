Mariah Carey was reminded of the good ol' saying "the higher you rise the harder you fall" this week, as her record-breaking holiday smash hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" plummeted from No. 1 on the charts to, well, nothing.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Page Six reports that "AIWFCIY," the 19th No. 1 song in the fan-anointed "Queen of Christmas's career, is now nowhere to be found on the Billboard Hot 100. This comes after the holiday hit simultaneously became the last chart-topper of 2019, first number one record of 2020 and as a result the first No. 1 song of the new decade. You might be asking yourself how a song released in 1994 could just now be topping the chart for the first time in its 25-year run, but new streaming rules have allowed many classic songs to become late-in-life hits just off the strength of fans tuning in on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

Of course, MC decided to see it as another feat instead of a flop, notching it as yet another record-breaker since "AIWFCIY" is now the first song in Billboard history to go from the top position to none at all. We love a legend!

Take a look at Mariah Carey handling the news of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" in stride like the true living icon that she is: