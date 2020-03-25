Another day, another challenge. Recently, celebrities went viral after clips of them singing John Lennon's "Imagine" circulated online. Later, Tyler Perry called on his famous friends to flex their vocal skills while singing "He's Got The Whole World in His Hands." The song is hailed as a religious Negro Spiritual but is sung worldwide by people of all ethnic backgrounds.



Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

"It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today. And remember it’s all in God’s hands!" Perry wrote on Instagram. He added the hashtag, "#HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge" before tagging a handful of others.

Mariah Carey is undeniably one of the most celebrated singers in the world, so it was only a matter of time before she added her flawless vocals to the challenge. The Queen of the Lambs shared a clip of herself belting out a variety of octaves as she sang the song's simple lyrics. Mariah Carey has fans that are dedicated through and through, but after the video went viral, many people took to social media to vocalize their disapproval. Watch Mariah sing her version of #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge and let us know what you think.